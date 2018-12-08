Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Heavy rainfall spills over bayous in Southeast Texas

December 8, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Rainfall has caused street flooding and spilled over bayous in Southeast Texas.

The Harris County Flood Control District reported Saturday morning that flooding might have impacted homes along Halls Bayou, and several bayous are near the top of their banks. They report some creeks and bayous have overtopped their banks.

The National Weather Service forecasts that rain will be ending Saturday morning across Southeast Texas. The agency reports some areas in Harris County saw upward of 6 inches of rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday morning. It says other areas saw 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.

TV station KTRK reports that a homeless man was rescued from high water early Saturday morning in downtown Houston. The man was found after authorities responded to a submerged vehicle, which was unoccupied.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus