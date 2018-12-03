Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Images of 2018: AP photographers capture a world in motion

December 3, 2018 11:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A human tide of would-be Americans, rolling toward the border. American rockets streaking across the darkness over Damascus. Students fleeing a gunman at a Florida high school, their hands raised in the air.

Associated Press photographers were there to record a world in constant motion in 2018. Some of it was huge, and destructive — lava pouring from a Filipino volcano, the leveling of Indonesian neighborhoods by an earthquake, the wildfires that raced across California. Some of it was human scaled, but no less epic — disgraced comedian Bill Cosby being led in handcuffs from a Pennsylvania correctional facility; an angry crowd carrying a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops in Gaza.

But the AP was also there when the world stopped, at least for a moment. President Donald Trump’s hands grasp instructions on what to say to participants at a meeting on school shootings (“I hear you”). Dressed entirely in red, the Queen of Soul rests in her coffin. And girls weep in the aftermath of the rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead and countless hearts broken.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress