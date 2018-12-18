Listen Live Sports

Judge postpones verdict in Chicago police cover-up trial

December 18, 2018 3:49 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The judge presiding over the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald has postponed issuing her verdict.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson notified attorneys that she won’t issue her ruling on Wednesday, as she said she would after closing arguments earlier this month. She is expected to inform attorneys on Wednesday when she will deliver her verdict.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct. Prosecutors say they lied to shield the officer who shot McDonald, Jason Van Dyke, from prosecution. Their attorneys say there’s no evidence of a cover-up.

Van Dyke is awaiting sentencing on his second-degree murder and aggravated battery convictions.

