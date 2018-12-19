Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Kentucky man pleads not guilty in triple slaying

December 19, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a Kentucky state trooper rushing to the scene of a triple slaying has pleaded not guilty to three murder counts in the deaths of a couple and their son.

News outlets report 52-year-old Paul Douglas Sizemore also pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer Tuesday.

He’s charged with killing 64-year-old Larry Bowling, his 61-year-old wife, Norma, and their 38-year-old son, Chad Bowling. The couple’s bodies were found this month at their home in Leslie County. Their son was found dead outside a neighboring home.

Sizemore allegedly rammed his car into a police cruiser, shot at the trooper and fled. The trooper was not injured. Sizemore was found days later.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Sizemore has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency