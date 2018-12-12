Listen Live Sports

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

December 12, 2018 9:19 am
 
DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Engineers are inspecting the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in Tennessee as a precaution after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck nearby.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.

The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock struck.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the nuclear plant didn’t appear to be affected and was continuing to operate safely.

According to the USGS, the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone is one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast. The zone extends across parts of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

There didn’t appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.

