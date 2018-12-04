Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged in 1 of 3 fatal stabbings on Chicago’s West Side

December 4, 2018 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in one of three related fatal stabbings over five days on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Darius Mayze has been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 slaying of 58-year-old Ronald Rockett. He was found dead with stab wounds to his head and neck in a building vestibule.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Monday that Rockett’s slaying was connected to two other stabbings. Johnson said one involved a 64-year-old man found dead with neck and shoulder wounds early on Nov. 15 just blocks away from where Rockett was killed, and the other involved a 57-year-old woman found fatally stabbed in the back, head and neck on Nov. 13 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away.

Mayze was arrested Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear whether Mayze has an attorney.

Johnson didn’t provide a motive for the attacks.

___

This story has been corrected to show Rockett was killed on Nov. 20, not Nov. 2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon