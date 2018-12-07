Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arrested for allegedly threatening journalists, official

December 7, 2018 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic and sexually violent messages to Detroit journalists and an elected official.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court alleges that 69-year-old Lawrence Steven Brayboy targeted workers at The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. He appeared in court Thursday following his arrest. He’s charged with stalking and making threatening communications.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from a court-appointed lawyer.

The Detroit News reports that according to a court filing, the FBI investigated Brayboy for a year-long period in which one writer received at least 65 voicemails that “contained sexually violent threats and/or sexually vulgar language.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Other journalists received repeated emails and voicemails. He also repeatedly emailed an Ann Arbor official.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus