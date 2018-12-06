Listen Live Sports

Man gets 30 years for machete slaying of Virginia man

December 6, 2018 2:45 am
 
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his part in the gang-related slaying of a Virginia man who was mutilated with a machete.

The Daily Progress reports 21-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya, of El Salvador, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for first-degree murder and 15 years for murder by lynching.

Amaya is one of four gang members who pleaded guilty to killing 24-year-old Marvin Joel Rivera Guevara. Guevara’s mutilated body was found in Scottsville in July 2017.

Court records and previous testimony say Guevara was targeted by the gang because he made a comment to a co-worker that the gang didn’t make the rules in the U.S. Guevara was in the country without proper documentation.

Amaya may be deported upon his release from prison.

