Man pleads not guilty to killing woman at Kentucky hotel

December 3, 2018 12:54 pm
 
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say confessed to killing an Arizona woman in a hotel room has pleaded not guilty.

Florence police say 26-year-old Amanda D. Webster was found dead Saturday. News outlets report 32-year-old Jesse A. James rented the room. He was arrested after giving police fake names at a cinema, where he was reportedly acting strangely.

WCPO-TV reports James repeatedly said “not guilty” as a Boone County judge read the charges against him Monday. His aunt, Mildred Scherder, told the station James suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Police haven’t confirmed the illness.

Aurelia Webster says her niece moved to the area around three months ago. She was from Cameron on the Navajo reservation in northern Arizona.

James’ bail is set at $1 million. A public defender will be appointed.

