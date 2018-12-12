Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man washing windows at Trump hotel in Vegas falls to death

December 12, 2018 7:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man washing windows at the Trump International hotel near the Las Vegas Strip has fallen to his death.

Authorities declined to release any other details about the how the man died early Wednesday afternoon.

Teri Williams of Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that the state agency is investigating the death.

A statement released on behalf of the Trump Organization says the business is deeply saddened by the death and working with the third-party owner to investigate the details.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley