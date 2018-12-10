Listen Live Sports

Man with backyard bomb pleads guilty to explosives charge

December 10, 2018 4:36 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of setting off a pipe bomb in his backyard has pleaded guilty to an explosives charge.

Court records show that 61-year-old Joseph Caltagirone pleaded guilty Monday in Tampa federal court to possessing an unregistered destructive device. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Tampa police say the bomb squad happened to be conducting training in April when they heard a loud explosion. They followed a greyish-white smoke plume to Caltagirone’s home, where they found PVC piping, hobby fuse, and chemicals commonly used to make explosives. Investigators also reported finding a pipe bomb that contained an explosive mixture of Tannerite.

A plea agreement says authorities found no evidence that Caltagirone intended to harm anyone.

