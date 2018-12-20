Listen Live Sports

Minnesota man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in 1991

December 20, 2018 6:55 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Minneapolis 27 years ago.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office on Thursday charged 56-year-old Donald Clifton Jenkins Jr. of South St. Paul with second-degree murder.

Jenkins is in jail on $1 million bail. He’s expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Jenkins was arrested in the 1991 death of 20-year-old Belinda Thompson. She was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of her south Minneapolis apartment.

Prosecutors say Jenkins was a friend of Thompson’s boyfriend. Authorities say DNA on a bloody washcloth led to Jenkins’ arrest.

