Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mourners arrive for funeral of 5 children killed in fire

December 22, 2018 10:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters and family members are among those gathering for the funeral services for five children killed in a fire at their Ohio home.

Saturday services for the children who ranged in age from 1 to 9 were preceded by a two-hour visitation at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown. The Vindicator of Youngstown reports the church lobby was decorated with some of the stuffed animals left at the home to honor the children.

The newspaper reports the children’s injured mother, 26-year-old America (Amy) Negron Acevedo, wept at the casket of the oldest child. The caskets of the three oldest children killed in the Dec. 9 blaze were open, while that of the 1-year-old twins was closed.

City firefighters also attended Saturday. Fire officials’ investigation into the fire’s cause continues.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama