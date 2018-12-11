Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Nanny convicted of shoving baby wipe down infant’s throat

December 11, 2018 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan nanny has been convicted of stuffing a baby wipe down the throat of a 2-month-old boy in her care, nearly killing the child.

Marianne Benjamin-Williams was found guilty Tuesday of attempted murder, assault and strangulation after just one day of deliberations. She’s to be sentenced Jan. 7.

Little Maxwell Blutreich was gasping for breath when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in May of last year. During emergency surgery, doctors discovered a balled-up baby wipe lodged deep in the child’s airway.

Prosecutors argued the nanny was frustrated with the baby’s incessant crying and unhappy with her pay.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old Benjamin-Williams testified she never tried to kill the infant and even tried to save him. Her lawyer argued that Maxwell could have accidentally sucked in the baby wipe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached