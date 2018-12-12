Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New charges for man sentenced for impersonating Army general

December 12, 2018 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man sentenced to prison for impersonating an Army general is now charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports an arrest warrant says 58-year-old Christian Gerald Desgroux of Raleigh called 911 on Nov. 27 and told a dispatcher he was a federal officer following a white van carrying 10 people with an explosive device inside.

The warrant said that when police arrived, Desgroux continued to represent himself as a federal officer.

Desgroux was sentenced to six months in prison in July for impersonating a three-star general while landing a chartered helicopter at the corporate campus of SAS Institute, saying he was on a mission authorized by the president.

Advertisement

Authorities say his story was meant to impress a woman who worked there.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley