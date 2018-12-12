New charges for man sentenced for impersonating Army general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man sentenced to prison for impersonating an Army general is now charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports an arrest warrant says 58-year-old Christian Gerald Desgroux of Raleigh called 911 on Nov. 27 and told a dispatcher he was a federal officer following a white van carrying 10 people with an explosive device inside.

The warrant said that when police arrived, Desgroux continued to represent himself as a federal officer.

Desgroux was sentenced to six months in prison in July for impersonating a three-star general while landing a chartered helicopter at the corporate campus of SAS Institute, saying he was on a mission authorized by the president.

Authorities say his story was meant to impress a woman who worked there.

