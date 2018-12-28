Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Carolina synagogue targeted by threat hit by vandals

December 28, 2018 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina synagogue targeted by a man accused of threatening to damage it has been the target of vandals.

Rabbi Seth Klayman told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that the Cary synagogue’s windows were broken, and profanity was spray painted on the side of the building Thursday.

Cary police said they were investigating the incident.

In the previous incident, police accused a man of ringing the synagogue’s doorbell and making disparaging statements about Jews and their religion to the woman who answered.

Advertisement

Authorities filed charges against 20-year-old William Josephus Warden, the son of state Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman. She said in a statement that the incident stems from her son’s mental illness.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union