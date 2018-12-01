Number of missing after California fire dwindles to 49

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The number of people listed as missing after Northern California’s catastrophic wildfire has been whittled to 49.

The figure announced Friday night by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office shows authorities have made significant progress in accounting for survivors of the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Two weeks ago, the number of people listed as unaccounted for was 1,300.

The Nov. 8 wildfire all but leveled the town of Paradise and ravaged neighboring communities. Thousands were forced to flee, and in the aftermath many survivors scattered to other towns or cities and did not think to tell authorities or relatives that they were safe.

Anyone who can’t be reached by a friend or relative is put on the list and remains there until tracked down by authorities.

