Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Number of missing after California fire dwindles to 49

December 1, 2018 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The number of people listed as missing after Northern California’s catastrophic wildfire has been whittled to 49.

The figure announced Friday night by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office shows authorities have made significant progress in accounting for survivors of the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Two weeks ago, the number of people listed as unaccounted for was 1,300.

The Nov. 8 wildfire all but leveled the town of Paradise and ravaged neighboring communities. Thousands were forced to flee, and in the aftermath many survivors scattered to other towns or cities and did not think to tell authorities or relatives that they were safe.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Anyone who can’t be reached by a friend or relative is put on the list and remains there until tracked down by authorities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize