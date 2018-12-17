Listen Live Sports

Officer posts message to teen ticketed for speeding

December 17, 2018 6:59 am
 
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph (161 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook Sunday that he didn’t feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash.

The officer says the reckless teen driver “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.

