Georgia confrontation: Officer shot in arm, suspect killed

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — A woman shot a police officer in the arm during a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in north Georgia, and then another officer returned fire and fatally shot the woman, authorities said.

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle told news outlets that two women were in a car at a gas station in the city of Calhoun when they were confronted.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the officer, Joe Yother, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, said he thought he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. When confronted, one of the women reached into the car’s glove box, pulled out a gun and fired at Yother’s chest, Miles said at a news conference.

Authorities said the bullet ricocheted off the officer’s cellphone and struck him in the arm.

Police said another officer then fatally shot the woman with the gun.

The other woman in the car was arrested. Miles said that woman faces charges unrelated to the shooting, but the specific charges haven’t been released.

Yother was wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since Sunday, this is the fourth officer-involved shooting that the GBI, the state’s top law enforcement agency, was called to investigate.

