Oklahoma prison worker charged after death-row shakedown

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A worker at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is facing felony drug charges after authorities say more than 40 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in his prosthetic leg during a search of the prison’s death row.

The McAlester News-Capitol reports 35-year-old Adam Michael Siemer of McAlester was charged Thursday with felony drug trafficking and bringing contraband into a prison.

Prison authorities told police two bags of meth were found in Simer’s prosthetic leg during a shakedown of the prison’s H-Unit, which houses Oklahoma’s death row. Siemer was a food service supervisor at the prison.

According to a police report, Siemer told police “he had been set up.” Court records don’t indicate the name of Siemer’s attorney.

An Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokeswoman says an internal investigation is ongoing.

