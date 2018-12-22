Listen Live Sports

Parkland survivor David Hogg is going to Harvard University

December 22, 2018 4:50 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg is going to Harvard University.

Hogg announced his acceptance to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university on Twitter Saturday. He said he plans to major in political science.

Hogg has been one of the most prominent voices seeking gun control measures after authorities say a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He has amassed more than 900,000 Twitter followers. His tweet about his Harvard plans earned more than 162,000 “likes” within about eight hours.

He followed up the original tweet with one that said, “I love y’all so much.”

Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham received backlash earlier this year after she mocked Hogg in a tweet, saying he “whined” about being rejected by some colleges. She later apologized.

