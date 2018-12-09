Listen Live Sports

Pay for private university chiefs grows by 4 percent

December 9, 2018 6:01 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A new study finds that the presidents of America’s private colleges saw their pay increase by nearly 4 percent in 2016.

The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual survey of 500 schools found that the average chief made about $560,000, including salary, bonuses and benefits.

A total of 61 college presidents made more than $1 million, up from 58 the previous year.

Topping the list is former Baylor University President Ken Starr, who left in 2016 amid a scandal over the school’s handling of sexual assault accusations against football players.

Starr was paid nearly $5 million in 2016, mostly from a severance agreement he negotiated with the school.

Behind Starr was Columbia University President Lee Bollinger, who received nearly $4 million, and University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, with $3.2 million.

