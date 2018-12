Pilot pleads not guilty to indecent exposure at airport

By The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot accused of indecent exposure says he did not willfully expose himself when he stood naked at the window to his 10th-floor hotel room at the Denver International Airport.

The Denver Post reports 54-year-old Capt. Andrew Collins pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Wednesday in Denver County Court.

A police probable cause statement says Collins “knowingly and willfully” exposed his genitals to the general public at the Westin Hotel in September.

The Virginia man says he did not know people could see him when he opened the curtains to look at the landscape.

United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said last month that the pilot had been suspended pending an internal review.

A trial has been scheduled for March.

