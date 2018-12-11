Listen Live Sports

Police: 13-year-old boy fired at student, then boarded bus

December 11, 2018 5:11 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for firing a gun at another middle schooler.

News outlets report the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the teen stole the gun from a family member. Authorities say the Hand Middle School student then fired at a fellow student Dec. 3 at a Columbia apartment complex before boarding a school bus while unarmed. No one was wounded.

A sheriff’s office statement says deputies later removed the teen from the bus. It says the boy’s mother later found the gun at her home and surrendered it to authorities.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the teen, who also is charged with burglary and petty larceny.

