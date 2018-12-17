Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 2 officers wounded in accidental shooting at party

December 17, 2018 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Eleven police officers in a suburb of Washington, D.C., have been suspended after two off-duty officers were wounded in what police called an accidental shooting at a holiday party.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Monday that both officers were treated at hospitals and released early Sunday.

The statement says the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the shooting, which occurred Saturday evening at a home in Prince George’s County.

Investigators believe a single shot from a privately owned handgun wounded an officer in the hand and then ricocheted before injuring a second officer.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress