Police arrest man after 2 children shot near hospital

December 10, 2018 10:37 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a man has admitted shooting two young children near a hospital last month.

According to The Clarion-Ledger , Jackson Police Chief James Davis says 20-year-old Alcantera Garner surrendered Monday evening and confessed to the Nov. 29 drive-by shooting near the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Davis says Garner’s mother brought him to Jackson police.

The 1-year-old and 3-year-old were shot in the backseat of their mother’s car when a driver pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

The mother pulled them from her car and ran them into the emergency room. The children have since been released from the hospital.

Davis says Garner did not immediately tell investigators why he shot into the vehicle. Garner faces multiple charges including three counts of aggravated assault.

