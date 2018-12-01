Listen Live Sports

Police: Baltimore woman killed after giving money from car

December 1, 2018 4:38 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police say a woman who gave money out of her car window to what looked like a needy young mother was then stabbed to death by a man who tried to steal her wallet.

In a statement, police say 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith of Harford County was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle Saturday when she rolled down her window to give money to a woman who was carrying a baby or something made to look like a baby.

Police said the woman had a cardboard sign saying, “Please Help me feed my Baby.”

Police said a man approached the vehicle to thank Smith for giving money but then tried to steal Smith’s wallet. A struggle ensued and the man stabbed Smith and fled on foot with the woman holding the sign.

