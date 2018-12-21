Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: California murder suspect admits to 2 Texas slayings

December 21, 2018 7:27 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man who’s suspected in a string of deadly beatings of mostly homeless victims in the Los Angeles area has confessed to killing his aunt and uncle in Houston.

Houston police said in a statement Friday that Ramon Alberto Escobar confessed to Houston detectives who traveled to a Los Angeles County jail to question him about the September disappearance of the two.

He was charged Tuesday in Houston with capital murder in the deaths of Dina Escobar and her brother, Rogelio Escobar, whose bodies have not been found.

Authorities say Ramon Escobar was questioned at the time and shortly after fled to California, where they say he began a string of attacks on at least seven men, most of them homeless. Four died.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

