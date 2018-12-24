Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Traffic stop leads to head-butting, flying underwear

December 24, 2018 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver head-butted a state trooper and his wife threw her shoes and underwear in protest after they were pulled over on Long Island.

New York State Police say Michael and Alexandra Nelson quickly turned belligerent during the 1:30 a.m. Sunday stop on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, New York.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Nelson struck the trooper several times while being arrested on a driving-while-intoxicated charge.

His 29-year-old wife was taken into custody after police say she got out of their 2017 Mercedes-Benz and tried obstructing his arrest.

Advertisement

Police say the combativeness continued at a police station. In addition to throwing objects, troopers say Alexandra Nelson was spitting at them.

A lawyer listed in the couple’s court records didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation