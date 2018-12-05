Listen Live Sports

Police: Woman flees scene of crash with officer on car hood

December 5, 2018 4:45 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a woman fleeing a crash tried to hit an off-duty police officer, who then clung onto the car while talking to authorities.

WTOP-FM reports 25-year-old Denai Holly, of Washington, D.C., hit several cars on Interstate 270 near Rockville Monday morning and attempted to flee. Police Sgt. DeVaughn Parker says off-duty Montgomery County Officer Christopher Jordan witnessed the wreck and told Holly he was an officer.

Parker says Holly accelerated toward the officer, who was on the phone with authorities when he landed on Holly’s hood. Charging documents say she drove about a mile at 80 mph before the officer could safely roll off her car. Holly was arrested on charges including attempted manslaughter minutes later using information he provided.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

