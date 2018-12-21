Listen Live Sports

Power restored after outage disrupts Amtrak service

December 21, 2018 7:02 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak trains are running again after a power outage disrupted service in the Washington D.C. area on a busy holiday travel day.

All Amtrak service to and from Washington was temporarily suspended late Thursday night due to the outage near Washington’s Union Station. Power was restored about four hours later.

Service resumed, but some trains are running late. Amtrak says passengers should expect residual delays.

