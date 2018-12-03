Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Recording: Students sing song about KKK to ‘Jingle Bells’

December 3, 2018 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school superintendent is decrying a racially insensitive video of two high school students singing, “KKK, KKK, Let’s kill all the blacks,” to the tune of “Jingle Bells.”

Fosters Daily Democrat reports a cellphone video surfaced over the weekend of the students singing the song in class at Dover High School.

Superintendent William Harbron said in a letter to the school community Monday the incident was part of an assignment dealing with the Reconstruction period in American history, but said, “the impact was harmful.”

Harbron said the 11th graders had to select a history event and create a jingle for it. Two students selected the Ku Klux Klan.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A decision on whether to discipline the students or teacher hasn’t been decided yet.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress