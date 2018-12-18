Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Red tide is giving most of Florida a break, for now

December 18, 2018 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After months of widespread red tide infestation along Florida’s coast, the noxious algae bloom is giving much of the state a break.

Florida wildlife officials say there were no fish kills from red tide last week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also says there were no signs of red tide on Florida’s Atlantic coast, nor in the Big Bend and Panhandle regions.

In southwest Florida, where the outbreak started late last year, a testing spot in Manatee County had a high concentration of red tide. Another testing location there had a low concentration and the rest of southwest Florida showed no signs of red tide, according to an agency map tracking the algae on Monday.

Advertisement

In the past year, red tide has killed massive numbers of sea creatures.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth