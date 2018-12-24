Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Relatives hold vigil for woman missing in Lake Michigan

December 24, 2018 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Relatives have held a lakeside vigil in Chicago for a 24-year-old college student days after she vanished while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Eddisa Concepcion and two men jumped into the lake Friday morning at North Avenue Beach for a quick dip, but they encountered dangerous waters.

The two men were rescued by Chicago’s fire department in the lake’s choppy waters , but Concepcion was pulled under by high waves and remains missing.

Family and friends held a lakeside vigil Sunday evening for the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.

Advertisement

Concepcion’s mother, Maria Centeno, tells WLS-TV that she’s still hoping that her daughter will be found alive, saying that, “Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act