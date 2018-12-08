Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sandy Hook group’s new PSA to highlight warning signs

December 8, 2018 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — An organization formed by the parents of children killed in the massacre at 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School is coming out with a public service announcement designed to help identify individuals planning mass shootings.

Officials with Sandy Hook Promise say many such shootings followed warning signs that were either ignored or misunderstood.

The PSA was shot by some big-name Hollywood filmmakers, including director Rupert Sanders.

The group says the short piece will “bring to life the mind of a school shooter as he plans an attack.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Its release is scheduled to coincide with the sixth anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

___

This story has been corrected to remove reference to cinematographer, who the organization says is no longer with the project.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans