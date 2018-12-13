Listen Live Sports

Several injured after explosion, fire at energy facility

December 13, 2018 10:42 pm
 
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — An explosion and fire at a MarkWest energy facility in Pennsylvania has left several people with injuries.

KDKA-TV reports that four employees with burns were airlifted from Washington to hospitals in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

UPMC Mercy told the station that two people were taken there. It said one is in good condition and the other is critical.

MarkWest says in a statement that the incident happened “near two temporary tanks” that resulted in a fire.

KDKA reports that the fire is now out

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

