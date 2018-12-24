Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Small plane crashes on Miami Beach; 4 injured

December 24, 2018 3:28 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials say a small plane crashed on Miami Beach, injuring four people.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Haulover Beach.

Local 10 News broadcast photos and video of the plane upside down on the sand near a lifeguard stand.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the four people aboard suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html

