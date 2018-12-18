Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

St. Louis police searching for woman’s stolen tiny home

December 18, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It shouldn’t be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Meghan Panu.

She’s looking for a 12-foot-tall tiny home that was stolen sometime Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home.

The house was parked outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies, when it was taken. Panu says she’s gone through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to try and spot the thief.

Advertisement

Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring.

Some Facebook posts reported seeing the house being pulled by a pickup truck on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act