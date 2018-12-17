Listen Live Sports

Story hour hosted by drag performers sees some opposition

December 17, 2018 10:22 am
 
HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A story hour hosted by drag performers at a suburban Detroit public library is seeing some opposition about a year after it made its debut.

Similar programs have taken place around the U.S. for years and sometimes faced criticism . The Detroit Free Press reports some people have voiced opposition to the Huntington Woods Library’s “Drag Queen Story Time” event, which started in 2017.

Allison Iversen is a Huntington Woods commissioner and says “it seems like the wrong way to teach this kind of acceptance.” She says she worries it could be “planting a seed” about gender fluidity.

Jon Pickell is a library clerk. He disputes the criticism, saying: “You’re not going to end up as transsexual . because you saw a drag queen story hour.”

The next event is set for Jan. 26.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

