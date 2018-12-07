Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Students help save bus driver after collapse

December 7, 2018 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Police say two elementary school students came to the rescue after their bus driver collapsed behind the wheel in New Hampshire.

Authorities say 8-year-old Nolan Barry and 9-year-old Thomas MacKeen were among the five students onboard when their bus driver collapsed while slowly approaching a stop in Atkinson on Tuesday.

Both boys ran to the front of the bus and tried to revive the driver. When she didn’t respond, Nolan says he searched the bus controls and found the emergency brake.

The boys then banged on the windows of the bus and caught the attention of a parent, who called 911.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The bus driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

The boys tell WCVB-TV they feel like heroes but “not Superman-like heroes.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus