Suspect in model’s death pleads not guilty, trial in May

December 7, 2018 2:37 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of strangling a model in one of Philadelphia’s affluent suburbs has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Jonathan Harris appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom on Friday over the August killing of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

The Pottstown Mercury newspaper reports prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty.

Officials have said Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft’s body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.

A detective testified in October that Harris told him he intended to sell Carlin-Kraft cocaine, but she refused to pay and a fight ensued.

Harris’s trial is scheduled for May 6.

His attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., says he won’t comment.

Carlin-Kraft’s modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

