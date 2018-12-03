Listen Live Sports

Teen struck, injured heading to school in Indianapolis

December 3, 2018 2:45 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a teenager on his way to school may have been crossing a street to get to a bus stop when he was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in Indianapolis, just over a month after three Indiana siblings were killed as they crossed a rural highway to board a school bus.

The latest crash happened before sunrise Monday. Police say the 16-year-old boy was unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the driver was among those who called 911 and was cooperating with police.

The crash comes about a month after a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were killed Oct. 30 near Rochester , about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. A pickup hit the children in a rural area before sunrise. The driver has been charged.

