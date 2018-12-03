Listen Live Sports

Teens charged with murder in slayings of 2 Chicago students

December 3, 2018 3:11 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors are charging two teens as adults in the fatal shooting of two high school students whose bodies were found in a field in the Chicago’s far South Side.

Cook County Judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Sunday ordered 16-year-old Kahlil Colone and 17-year-old Leslie Ward to be held without bond, calling the killings of the two Fenger High School students “evil.”

Colone and Ward are charged with first-degree murder in the August shooting deaths of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle “Bibby” Flowers.

Cook County prosecutors say the suspects had known their victims for years and that they lured them to a wooded area and shot each of them in the head. The bodies were found two days later.

