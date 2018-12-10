Listen Live Sports

Texas firefighters save more than 100 snakes in house fire

December 10, 2018 9:09 am
 
CONROE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in Texas have rescued more than 100 snakes from a reptile-filled home that caught fire over the weekend.

Authorities say a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze Saturday near Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston. The snakes included pythons and boa constrictors.

Authorities say that when firefighters arrived, they discovered a second-floor bedroom full of snakes and lizards.

Firefighters from Caney Creek and other responders carefully brought the snakes outside to safety, though authorities say “a couple” lizards died in the fire.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that the homeowners weren’t at the house at the time of the fire.

