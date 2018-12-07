The Latest: Crews assess damage, clean up after storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a Southern California storm that brought record rainfall to Los Angeles, forced evacuations and led to multiple rescues in several counties (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Crews are busy assessing damage and cleaning up after a storm that brought record rainfall to Los Angeles, snowfall to northern elevations, snarled traffic and forced evacuations as debris flows hit areas burned by wildfires.

Evacuation orders were either lifted or downgraded in Orange County on Friday morning as the storm moved out of the area.

Advertisement

But residents in the area of Trabuco Creek will have to return home the long way around after the creek overflowed with debris that took down a guardrail and overcame a narrow bridge.

Crews were working to clean up that area, as well as areas in Malibu affected by a mudslide.

There were no reported injuries associated with the mudslide or debris flows, though multiple people had to be rescued in Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

___

10:30 p.m.

Authorities are keeping a worried eye on fire-scarred hillsides in Southern California after a storm brought flooding fears and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of homes.

Thursday’s storm brought record-breaking rainfall to downtown Los Angeles, jammed major roads with mud, rain or snow and sent a landing airliner skidding off a runway.

A mudslide shut down roads in and around Malibu neighborhoods charred by a massive wildfire last month.

However, no major injuries were reported.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Los Angeles-adjacent counties ravaged by a summer wildfire. Evacuation orders remain in place Friday for Trabuco Canyon in Orange County and the Lake Elsinore area east of Los Angeles.

Forecasters say it will be warmer and drier before another storm moves in next week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.