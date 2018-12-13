The Latest: Students reported safe after Indiana shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an eastern Indiana middle school (all times local):

10 a.m.

A school spokeswoman says all students and staffers are safe following a shooting at an eastern Indiana middle school where police say a teenage suspect has died.

Bridget Hazelbaker of Richmond Community Schools tells the Palladium-Item that the suspect was the only person injured Thursday morning at Dennis Intermediate School.

Indiana State Police Capt. David Bursten says he couldn’t immediately confirm how the suspect died or other details of what led up to the shooting.

Students from the school were being bused to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up. The city is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.

9:35 a.m.

Authorities say a teenage suspect has been killed at an eastern Indiana middle school.

Indiana State Police say in a Twitter post that no other students were reported injured in Thursday morning’s shooting at Dennis Middle School in Richmond.

No other details were immediately available, and messages left with police by The Associated Press weren’t immediately returned. Police say a spokesman will soon be at the scene to provide more information.

Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.

