Trooper wounded in 2014 ambush shooting has leg amputated

A Pennsylvania state police trooper who was shot in a 2014 ambush has had his right leg amputated below the knee.

Trooper Alex Douglass underwent the surgery this week at a New York City hospital.

His friend Earl Granville says Douglass had some medical complications with his leg and decided to amputate it to improve his quality of life.

Granvillle, a veteran who lost his leg in Afghanistan, says he and Douglass completed the New York City Marathon handcycle event in 2015. He says Douglass should be able to run marathons now with a prosthetic.

He says Douglass is in great spirits.

Douglass was wounded when Eric Frein opened fire at the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014. Cpl. Bryon Dickson II was killed.

Frein is on death row for the slaying.

This story has been corrected to show Douglass did the New York City Marathon handcycle event in 2015, not last month.

