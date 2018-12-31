Listen Live Sports

US university’s 44th list of words it would like to banish

December 31, 2018 12:14 am
 
Lake Superior State University’s 44th annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:

—Wheelhouse

— In the books

— Wrap my head around

— Platform

— Collusion

— OTUS family of acronyms (such as POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS)

— Ghosting

— Yeet

— Litigate

— Grapple

— Eschew

— Crusty

— Optics

— Legally drunk

—Thought leader

— Unpack

— Importantly

— Accoutrements

— Most important election of our time

