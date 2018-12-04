Listen Live Sports

Utah man accused of hammering ice pick through man’s penis

December 4, 2018 5:25 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after authorities say he hammered a tool resembling an ice pick through another man’s penis during an argument.

The 45-year-old Jason Dee Maughn is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Online court records don’t list an attorney.

Court documents show that Maughn is accused of putting a gun to the victim’s head and handcuffing him to a chair on Aug. 30. The victim told police he was given a choice of being killed in the desert or having a nail driven into his penis. He says he went to the hospital the next day for treatment after Maughn took the handcuffs off.

The charging document describes the case as domestic violence and says the men lived together, but doesn’t explain their exact relationship.

