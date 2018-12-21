Video of fight in high school bathroom spreads online

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Video of a fight between two girls in a high school bathroom in suburban Pittsburgh has been shared widely on social media and led to online threats.

The video posted last weekend shows one girl pushing another to the floor. The second girl is wearing a hijab, a Muslim headscarf.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the video circulated online and led to threats against the alleged attacker and an increase in calls and emails to the Chartiers Valley school district.

The incident was being investigated, but police haven’t classified the incident as a hate crime.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national Muslim civil rights advocacy group, is calling for state and federal authorities to investigate.

